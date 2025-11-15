Uno is one of Elon’s pets, as written and notified by grok. Uno is a friendly feline who has been mentioned in media outlets like Business Insider, though not many pictures of the cat exist (yet). Uno was brought to the world’s attention by using Grok’s newest feature and has tons of mentions across social media already. The goal of the project is to spread awareness and build a strong community centered around Uno the feline friend of Elon