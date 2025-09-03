Unstable Cult (USC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00002319, 24H High $ 0.00008478, All Time High $ 0.00008478, Lowest Price $ 0.00002319, Price Change (1H) -2.30%, Price Change (1D) -16.62%, Price Change (7D) --

Unstable Cult (USC) real-time price is $0.00003628. Over the past 24 hours, USC traded between a low of $ 0.00002319 and a high of $ 0.00008478, showing active market volatility. USC's all-time high price is $ 0.00008478, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002319.

In terms of short-term performance, USC has changed by -2.30% over the past hour, -16.62% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Unstable Cult (USC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 36.28K, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 36.28K, Circulation Supply 999.89M, Total Supply 999,894,325.728395

The current Market Cap of Unstable Cult is $ 36.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USC is 999.89M, with a total supply of 999894325.728395. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.28K.