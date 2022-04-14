Unstable Tether (USDUT) Tokenomics

USD

Unstable Tether (USDUT) Information

💸 $USDUT – The First Unstable Tether

The stablecoin your risk manager warned you about.

Welcome to $USDUT – the world’s first unstable tether. Think of it as a stablecoin... if it got into DeFi, started drinking, and never looked back.

Built for volatility. Fueled by memes. Priced at chaos.

🤡 What is $USDUT?

$USDUT is a high-volatility meme coin that satirizes the idea of "stability" in crypto. It mimics the branding of stablecoins, but not the behavior. While other coins aim for $1, we shoot for $0.98, because that means the market is alive and the degens are winning.

There’s no utility, no team, no promises, and absolutely no reason to buy it — except for the thrill of the ride and the spirit of pure, unfiltered crypto anarchy.

📉 Designed to Be Dangerous

Unstable by design

Profitable by accident

Backed by nothing

Powered by vibes

This is not financial advice. This is financial performance art.

📊 DEX: DexScreener

🔗 CA: 3vz82EWYv8xnc7Cm7qSgERcpMeqw92PcX8PBz88npump 🎯 Status: Likely pumping. Possibly dumping.

Official Website:
https://www.usdut.org/

Unstable Tether (USDUT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Unstable Tether (USDUT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
Total Supply:
Circulating Supply:
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
All-Time High:
All-Time Low:
Current Price:
Unstable Tether (USDUT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Unstable Tether (USDUT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of USDUT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many USDUT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand USDUT's tokenomics, explore USDUT token's live price!

USDUT Price Prediction

Want to know where USDUT might be heading? Our USDUT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.