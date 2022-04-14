Unstable Tether (USDUT) Information

💸 $USDUT – The First Unstable Tether

The stablecoin your risk manager warned you about.

Welcome to $USDUT – the world’s first unstable tether. Think of it as a stablecoin... if it got into DeFi, started drinking, and never looked back.

Built for volatility. Fueled by memes. Priced at chaos.

🤡 What is $USDUT?

$USDUT is a high-volatility meme coin that satirizes the idea of "stability" in crypto. It mimics the branding of stablecoins, but not the behavior. While other coins aim for $1, we shoot for $0.98, because that means the market is alive and the degens are winning.

There’s no utility, no team, no promises, and absolutely no reason to buy it — except for the thrill of the ride and the spirit of pure, unfiltered crypto anarchy.

📉 Designed to Be Dangerous

Unstable by design

Profitable by accident

Backed by nothing

Powered by vibes

This is not financial advice. This is financial performance art.

📊 DEX: DexScreener

🔗 CA: 3vz82EWYv8xnc7Cm7qSgERcpMeqw92PcX8PBz88npump 🎯 Status: Likely pumping. Possibly dumping.