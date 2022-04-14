US Ambassador Animal Cruelty Law (REBA) Tokenomics
US Ambassador Animal Cruelty Law (REBA) Information
Reba is the first and only token to have a law passed, Reba's Law. This law will enforce harsher punishments on animal abusers and protect animals. On 6/2, Reba's Law passed and awaits the adoption date. Reba has worked hand in hand with Reba's Law to bring awareness and helping to ensure it gets passed. Now, Reba shifts towards the US Ambassador for all Animal Cruelty. We will work with Reba's Law to move this from a state ruling to a nationwide ruling, as we are under the firm belief that all animals deserve protection and all animal abusers deserve to face the consequences of their actions.
Understanding the tokenomics of US Ambassador Animal Cruelty Law (REBA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of REBA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many REBA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
REBA Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.