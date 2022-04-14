US Ambassador Animal Cruelty Law (REBA) Information

Reba is the first and only token to have a law passed, Reba's Law. This law will enforce harsher punishments on animal abusers and protect animals. On 6/2, Reba's Law passed and awaits the adoption date. Reba has worked hand in hand with Reba's Law to bring awareness and helping to ensure it gets passed. Now, Reba shifts towards the US Ambassador for all Animal Cruelty. We will work with Reba's Law to move this from a state ruling to a nationwide ruling, as we are under the firm belief that all animals deserve protection and all animal abusers deserve to face the consequences of their actions.