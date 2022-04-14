USD WINK (USDW) Tokenomics
USD WINK (USDW) Information
WINK is a unified digital ecosystem that bridges the gap between traditional (Web2) and decentralized (Web3) platforms.
By creating a single account, users can access a wide range of services—social networking, decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, gaming, and more—all in one place. WINK, the native utility token, represents the project's overall value and channels the profits generated from all profit streams.
These profits are pooled together to create a foundation for incentives and rewards to sustain the buyback fund.
This system ensures that each activity's success contributes to the entire ecosystem's growth and stability while continuously driving value back to the WINK token holders.
USD WINK (USDW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for USD WINK (USDW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
USD WINK (USDW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of USD WINK (USDW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of USDW tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many USDW tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
USDW Price Prediction
Want to know where USDW might be heading? Our USDW price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
