USDtb (USDTB) Information USDtb shares characteristics with existing fiat stablecoins such as USDC or USDT, seeking to maintain a stable value pegged to the US dollar by utilizing cash or cash-equivalent reserves. Users are able to transfer USDtb freely and without restriction. USDtb is able to scale without practical constraints given the use of Blackrock’s BUIDL as the primary reserve asset, representing the vast majority (90%) of the overall reserves - the highest BUIDL allocation of any stablecoin. Official Website: https://usdtb.money/ Buy USDTB Now!

USDtb (USDTB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for USDtb (USDTB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.44B Total Supply: $ 1.44B Circulating Supply: $ 1.44B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.44B All-Time High: $ 1.018 All-Time Low: $ 0.900502 Current Price: $ 0.999836

USDtb (USDTB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of USDtb (USDTB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of USDTB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USDTB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand USDTB's tokenomics, explore USDTB token's live price!

