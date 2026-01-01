USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin Price Today

The live USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin (USP) price today is $ 1.06, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current USP to USD conversion rate is $ 1.06 per USP.

USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,881,282, with a circulating supply of 5.57M USP. During the last 24 hours, USP traded between $ 1.053 (low) and $ 1.065 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.073, while the all-time low was $ 1.026.

In short-term performance, USP moved +0.28% in the last hour and +0.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin (USP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.88M$ 5.88M $ 5.88M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.88M$ 5.88M $ 5.88M Circulation Supply 5.57M 5.57M 5.57M Total Supply 5,566,285.416959803 5,566,285.416959803 5,566,285.416959803

The current Market Cap of USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin is $ 5.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USP is 5.57M, with a total supply of 5566285.416959803. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.88M.