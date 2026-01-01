USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin Price (USP)
The live USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin (USP) price today is $ 1.06, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current USP to USD conversion rate is $ 1.06 per USP.
USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,881,282, with a circulating supply of 5.57M USP. During the last 24 hours, USP traded between $ 1.053 (low) and $ 1.065 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.073, while the all-time low was $ 1.026.
In short-term performance, USP moved +0.28% in the last hour and +0.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin is $ 5.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USP is 5.57M, with a total supply of 5566285.416959803. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.88M.
During today, the price change of USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin to USD was $ +0.00064069.
In the past 30 days, the price change of USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin to USD was $ +0.0230794860.
In the past 60 days, the price change of USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00064069
|+0.06%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0230794860
|+2.18%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The Piku ecosystem encompasses essential components required to cultivate the ideal yield-optimized stablecoin, ranging from transparent yield backings to a DAO led decision-making process. Below is an introductory overview of Piku's products.
The USP token is classified as a yield-optimized stablecoin that uniquely combines the stability of a traditional stablecoin with the growth potential of yield-generating assets. Governed by PikuDAO, USP is initially fully backed by USD Stables at 1:1 ratio, ensuring a stable launch value of $1.00 USD. PikuDAO then diversifies and enhances this backing with a carefully selected basket of on-chain and off-chain assets that generate yield.
As these additional assets contribute yield, they inherently increase the underlying value of USP, increasing its value beyond the initial peg while reflecting the generated yield directly within the token's value. USP is a savings tool with a simple access.
What is today's price of USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin (USP)?
The live price is ₹95.722175575850000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.06%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of USP are in circulation?
The circulating supply of USP is 5566285.416959803, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of USP across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin today?
The market capitalization stands at ₹531102932.2783832450000, positioning USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin at rank #2048 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is USP being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin?
The recent price movement of 0.06% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Ethereum Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
