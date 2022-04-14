Usual USD (USD0) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Usual USD (USD0), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Usual USD (USD0) Information USD0 is a stablecoin fully backed 1:1 by Real-World Assets (RWA) like US Treasury Bills. It provides users with a stable, secure asset that is independent of traditional banking systems, fully transferable, and accessible within the DeFi ecosystem. As the core stability asset of Usual, USD0 supports transparency and security by maintaining real-time reserves, offering a non-fractional, reliable alternative to stablecoins like USDT and USDC. Official Website: https://usual.money Whitepaper: https://docs.usual.money/ Buy USD0 Now!

Usual USD (USD0) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Usual USD (USD0), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 578.49M $ 578.49M $ 578.49M Total Supply: $ 579.80M $ 579.80M $ 579.80M Circulating Supply: $ 579.80M $ 579.80M $ 579.80M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 578.49M $ 578.49M $ 578.49M All-Time High: $ 1.33 $ 1.33 $ 1.33 All-Time Low: $ 0.962885 $ 0.962885 $ 0.962885 Current Price: $ 0.997728 $ 0.997728 $ 0.997728 Learn more about Usual USD (USD0) price

Usual USD (USD0) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Usual USD (USD0) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of USD0 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USD0 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand USD0's tokenomics, explore USD0 token's live price!

USD0 Price Prediction Want to know where USD0 might be heading? Our USD0 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See USD0 token's Price Prediction now!

