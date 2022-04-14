USX (USX) Tokenomics
USX is a Solana-based stablecoin designed to provide a secure, efficient, and transparent digital dollar for both institutional and retail users. It is created through over-collateralization with leading stablecoins, ensuring that every USX in circulation is backed 1:1 with assets like USDT or USDC. Unlike legacy stablecoins that simply hold reserves, USX is built to integrate directly into the broader DeFi ecosystem, where it acts as a core liquidity layer for trading, lending, and payments. Its purpose is to offer a dollar-pegged asset that can move at the speed and scale of Solana while maintaining reliability for settlements and financial transactions. By combining stability with seamless composability, USX serves as a foundational building block for protocols, payment processors, and institutions seeking trusted dollar liquidity in the crypto economy.
USX (USX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
USX (USX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of USX (USX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of USX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many USX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
