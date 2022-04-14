UXD Stablecoin (UXD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into UXD Stablecoin (UXD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

UXD Stablecoin (UXD) Information UXD Protocol is an algorithmic stablecoin that is fully backed by a delta-neutral position using derivatives. UXD Protocol is non-custodial, and does not hold user's deposited crypto assets. Users can mint/redeem UXD on a permissionless basis.UXD users can mint 1 UXD for $1 worth of crypto assets. UXD does not require any over-collateralization. Official Website: https://uxd.fi/ Buy UXD Now!

UXD Stablecoin (UXD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for UXD Stablecoin (UXD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 323.36K $ 323.36K $ 323.36K Total Supply: $ 9.00M $ 9.00M $ 9.00M Circulating Supply: $ 323.60K $ 323.60K $ 323.60K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.99M $ 8.99M $ 8.99M All-Time High: $ 5.03 $ 5.03 $ 5.03 All-Time Low: $ 0.052523 $ 0.052523 $ 0.052523 Current Price: $ 0.999364 $ 0.999364 $ 0.999364 Learn more about UXD Stablecoin (UXD) price

UXD Stablecoin (UXD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of UXD Stablecoin (UXD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UXD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UXD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand UXD's tokenomics, explore UXD token's live price!

UXD Price Prediction Want to know where UXD might be heading? Our UXD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See UXD token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!