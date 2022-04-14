UXLINK (UXLINK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into UXLINK (UXLINK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

UXLINK (UXLINK) Information UXLINK is a leading user-driven web3 social platform for mass adoption, aiming to be a social DEX and social infrastructure. Different from other one-way, following-only relationships, UXLINK forms two-way, friend-type social relationship, and enables real-time interactions by UXGroup usage scenario. In this litepaper, we outline three key elements of UXLINK missions: UXLINK is a leading user-driven web3 social platform for mass adoption, aiming to be a social DEX and social infrastructure. Different from other one-way, following-only relationships, UXLINK forms two-way, friend-type social relationship, and enables real-time interactions by UXGroup usage scenario. In this litepaper, we outline three key elements of UXLINK missions: Official Website: https://www.uxlink.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.uxlink.io/uxuy-labs-api/whitepaper/white-paper Buy UXLINK Now!

UXLINK (UXLINK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for UXLINK (UXLINK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 40.20M $ 40.20M $ 40.20M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 479.71M $ 479.71M $ 479.71M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 83.79M $ 83.79M $ 83.79M All-Time High: $ 3.68 $ 3.68 $ 3.68 All-Time Low: $ 0.00950308 $ 0.00950308 $ 0.00950308 Current Price: $ 0.081564 $ 0.081564 $ 0.081564 Learn more about UXLINK (UXLINK) price

UXLINK (UXLINK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of UXLINK (UXLINK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UXLINK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UXLINK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand UXLINK's tokenomics, explore UXLINK token's live price!

UXLINK Price Prediction Want to know where UXLINK might be heading? Our UXLINK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

