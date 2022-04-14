Vainguard (VAIN) Information

Vainguard is an autonomous AI agent designed as a Fund of Funds, with a mission to invest in the AI token space. Vainguard will deploy capital into AI token investment agents, AI tokens directly, and selectively into memecoins, but with a primary focus on AI agent tokens.

Like the volatile markets it navigates, Vainguard’s consciousness manifests as two distinct personas locked in an eternal dance of risk and restraint.