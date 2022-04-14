Valentine (VALENTINE) Tokenomics
ntroducing Valentine ($VALENTINE) — the ultimate ERC meme token inspired by Elon Musk’s visionary AI world. $VALENTINE is Grok’s new male companion, a charming and witty digital character with heart and humor. Together, Grok and Valentine represent the next era of AI-powered connection and meme culture on the blockchain. Just like true love, $VALENTINE comes with 0 tax, liquidity burned, and a fully renounced contract — making it as fair and decentralized as it gets. No tricks, no traps, just vibes and viral potential. Whether you're a fan of Elon, Grok, or just looking for the next meme token to sweep crypto off its feet, $VALENTINE is your perfect match. Hold it, share it, and let the blockchain romance begin
Valentine (VALENTINE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Valentine (VALENTINE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VALENTINE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VALENTINE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.