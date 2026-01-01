ValidNet Price Today

The live ValidNet (VAT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current VAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VAT.

ValidNet currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,436.39, with a circulating supply of 600.00M VAT. During the last 24 hours, VAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00783527, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VAT moved -- in the last hour and +2.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ValidNet (VAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.44K$ 8.44K $ 8.44K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.06K$ 14.06K $ 14.06K Circulation Supply 600.00M 600.00M 600.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ValidNet is $ 8.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VAT is 600.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.06K.