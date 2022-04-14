Value DeFi (VALUE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Value DeFi (VALUE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Value DeFi (VALUE) Information The Value DeFi platform is a suite of products that aim to bring fairness, true value, and innovation to Decentralized Finance. Their flagship products include vSwap, an automated market-maker built on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain that allows anyone to create trading pools with flexible ratio pairs, add liquidity, and earn trading fees, and vSafe, state-of-the-art multi-strategy yield-optimizers that allow unprecedented composability and flexibility of LP assets to maximize returns. Official Website: https://valuedefi.io/ Buy VALUE Now!

Market Cap: $ 95.17K
Total Supply: $ 4.81M
Circulating Supply: $ 4.80M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 95.25K
All-Time High: $ 46.9
All-Time Low: $ 0.00704948
Current Price: $ 0.01980894

Value DeFi (VALUE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Value DeFi (VALUE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VALUE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VALUE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VALUE's tokenomics, explore VALUE token's live price!

