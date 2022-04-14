Vasco da Gama Fan Token (VASCO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Vasco da Gama Fan Token (VASCO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Vasco da Gama Fan Token (VASCO) Information

Fan Tokens allow fans across multiple sports verticals to exercise their share of influence within their favourite teams/leagues/clubs. Through Socios.com, fans are empowered to participate in certain club decisions, for example, choosing a goal celebration song in a football stadium, choosing which fighters should go head to head in MMA, and more. Thanks to Fan Tokens, holders receive access to once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as player meet and greets, training day events & much much more.

The growing list of partnerships launching their Fan Tokens on the Socios.com platform includes some of the biggest sporting organizations in the world such as FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Manchester City, UFC, ROUSH Fenway Racing, Aston Martin, just to name a few.

Official Website:
https://www.socios.com/fan-tokens/

Vasco da Gama Fan Token (VASCO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Vasco da Gama Fan Token (VASCO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 346.91K
Total Supply:
$ 20.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.10M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 6.29M
All-Time High:
$ 2.68
All-Time Low:
$ 0.303954
Current Price:
$ 0.314436
Vasco da Gama Fan Token (VASCO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Vasco da Gama Fan Token (VASCO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of VASCO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many VASCO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand VASCO's tokenomics, explore VASCO token's live price!

VASCO Price Prediction

Want to know where VASCO might be heading? Our VASCO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.