The live Vector Smart Gas price today is 0.00010653 USD. VSG market cap is 690,013 USD.

Vector Smart Gas Price (VSG)

1 VSG to USD Live Price:

$0.00010653
+4.10%1D
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:24:04 (UTC+8)

The live Vector Smart Gas (VSG) price today is $ 0.00010653, with a 4.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current VSG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00010653 per VSG.

Vector Smart Gas currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 690,013, with a circulating supply of 6.46B VSG. During the last 24 hours, VSG traded between $ 0.00010223 (low) and $ 0.00011179 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00871514, while the all-time low was $ 0.0000024.

In short-term performance, VSG moved +0.23% in the last hour and -7.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Vector Smart Gas (VSG) Market Information

$ 690.01K
--
$ 690.01K
6.46B
6,457,246,855.572091
The current Market Cap of Vector Smart Gas is $ 690.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VSG is 6.46B, with a total supply of 6457246855.572091. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 690.01K.

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00010223
24H Low
$ 0.00011179
24H High

$ 0.00010223
$ 0.00011179
$ 0.00871514
$ 0.0000024
+0.23%

+4.18%

-7.14%

-7.14%

During today, the price change of Vector Smart Gas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vector Smart Gas to USD was $ -0.0000061476.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vector Smart Gas to USD was $ +0.0000009022.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vector Smart Gas to USD was $ -0.00007075490974585964.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+4.18%
30 Days$ -0.0000061476-5.77%
60 Days$ +0.0000009022+0.85%
90 Days$ -0.00007075490974585964-39.91%

Vector Smart Gas (VSG) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of VSG in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Vector Smart Gas (VSG) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Vector Smart Gas could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Vector Smart Gas will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for VSG price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Vector Smart Gas Price Prediction.

Vector Smart Chain (VSC) is a cutting-edge Layer 1 blockchain designed to revolutionize the future of decentralized finance (DeFi), enterprise solutions, and real-world asset (RWA) integration. Built to deliver unmatched scalability, security, and cost-efficiency, VSC aims to compete directly with Ethereum and other leading blockchain ecosystems by offering a high-performance infrastructure tailored for both crypto-native and traditional industries.

At the core of the VSC ecosystem is Vector Smart Gas (VSG), the platform’s native gas token. Initially launched on the Ethereum blockchain, VSG has transitioned to VSC, supporting fast, low-cost transactions and smart contract execution. As the backbone of VSC’s decentralized network, VSG is critical in maintaining network security and driving the functionality of decentralized applications (dApps), DeFi protocols, and other blockchain innovations.

VSC stands apart with its focus on enterprise solutions and the deployment of decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN). This positions VSC as a transformative platform for businesses seeking to tokenize assets, streamline operations, and leverage the power of blockchain technology to create transparent and secure financial systems.

Key features of Vector Smart Chain include: - Enterprise Solutions: VSC is designed to integrate with existing enterprise systems, offering scalable blockchain solutions tailored to the needs of modern businesses. - DePIN: Decentralized physical infrastructure networks provide a bridge between digital and physical assets, enabling real-world asset tokenization and enhancing supply chain transparency. - Real-World Asset (RWA) Integration: VSC facilitates the seamless tokenization and trade of real-world assets, unlocking new opportunities for industries ranging from real estate to commodities. - Developer-Friendly Ecosystem: VSC provides robust tools and support for developers to build innovative dApps and smart contracts, making it a go-to platform for blockchain development.

With a growing community and strong partnerships, Vector Smart Chain is poised to become a leader in the blockchain space, offering a secure and scalable foundation for the decentralized future.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

What is Vector Smart Gas about?

Vector Smart Gas (VSG) is the native gas token of the Vector Smart Chain (VSC), a cutting-edge Layer 1 blockchain designed to revolutionize decentralized finance (DeFi), enterprise solutions, and real-world asset (RWA) integration. Initially launched on the Ethereum blockchain, VSG has transitioned to VSC, supporting fast, low-cost transactions and smart contract execution. It serves as the backbone of VSC’s decentralized network, maintaining security and enabling the functionality of decentralized applications (dApps), DeFi protocols, and other blockchain innovations.

What makes Vector Smart Gas unique?

Vector Smart Chain (VSC) stands apart with its focus on enterprise solutions and the deployment of decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN). This positions VSC as a transformative platform for businesses seeking to tokenize assets, streamline operations, and leverage blockchain technology to create transparent and secure financial systems. Key features include enterprise solutions, DePIN, real-world asset integration, and a developer-friendly ecosystem.

What's the history of Vector Smart Gas?

Vector Smart Gas (VSG) was initially launched on the Ethereum blockchain before transitioning to the Vector Smart Chain (VSC). This transition marked a significant milestone in VSC's evolution, enabling it to offer high-performance infrastructure tailored for both crypto-native and traditional industries.

What's next for Vector Smart Gas?

With a growing community and strong partnerships, Vector Smart Chain is poised to become a leader in the blockchain space. The future of Vector Smart Gas involves continued innovation and expansion, further solidifying its role as a secure and scalable foundation for the decentralized future.

What can Vector Smart Gas be used for?

Vector Smart Gas (VSG) is essential for supporting fast, low-cost transactions and smart contract execution on the Vector Smart Chain (VSC). It drives the functionality of decentralized applications (dApps), DeFi protocols, and other blockchain innovations. VSG is critical in maintaining network security and enabling the seamless tokenization and trade of real-world assets, unlocking new opportunities across industries such as real estate and commodities.

What is Vector Smart Gas trading right now?

Current price: ₹0.0095746088463623598000, with a price movement of 4.17% over the last 24 hours.

Is VSG attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₹--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Ethereum Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the Vector Smart Gas market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about VSG?

With 6457246855.572091 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Vector Smart Gas compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₹0.7832916224658448924000 and ATL of ₹0.000215705071165584000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Vector Smart Gas being traded today?

It recorded ₹-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Vector Smart Gas's long-term viability.

How much will 1 Vector Smart Gas be worth in 2030?
If Vector Smart Gas were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Vector Smart Gas prices and expected ROI.
