Veloce Price (VEXT)
The live Veloce (VEXT) price today is $ 0, with a 7.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current VEXT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VEXT.
Veloce currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 19,558.89, with a circulating supply of 298.94M VEXT. During the last 24 hours, VEXT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.706651, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, VEXT moved +0.00% in the last hour and -4.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Veloce is $ 19.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VEXT is 298.94M, with a total supply of 300000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.63K.
During today, the price change of Veloce to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Veloce to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Veloce to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Veloce to USD was $ 0.
In 2040, the price of Veloce could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
WHAT IS VEXT? VEXT is an ERC-20 governance and utility token that allows its holders to interact with various GameFi products within VEXTVERSE dApp (Veloce ecosystem). Holders can also transact across games and live sports features, receiving rewards like tokens, merchandise, tickets to real-world events and more. The dApp, powered by VEXT, developed in conjunction with Veloce partners, completes the brand transformation into a decentralised community and offers additional utility to onboard users and rewards early adopters.
WHAT IS VELOCE MEDIA GROUP? Veloce Media Group is the world's leading digital racing media network. It has entered the Web3 space with the launch of its dApp (VEXTVERSE) and governance & utility token (VEXT). The dApp utilises the token which empowers the Veloce community to influence and govern key decentralised assets within the Veloce brand, which includes Veloce Esports (a top gaming and racing platform) and Veloce Racing (the Extreme E championship team). With the largest digital racing audience globally, reaching 37+ million subscribers and 650M+ monthly views, Veloce is leveraging its extensive reach and credibility to promote mass adoption within Web3.
WHAT MAKES VEXT UNIQUE? VEXT is built on top of an existing gaming and sports media company that has been operating for 6+ years as a business, with an established audience, Intellectual Property (IP) and real-world sporting assets. VEXT is one of the first examples of disrupting the ownership model of traditional sporting and entertainment media groups. In today’s world sport plays a pivotal role in society. Sports contains the largest and most passionate fanbase in the world. However, as the industry has evolved, teams have become more centralised, leaving fans left on the side. We want to empower the next generation of fandom amongst gamers and motorsport enthusiasts, and VEXT allows us to do just that!
Which blockchain network does Veloce run on?
Veloce operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.
What is the current price of VEXT?
The token is priced at ₹0.0059097272210171109000, marking a price movement of -7.87% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.
What category does Veloce belong to?
Veloce falls under the Gaming (GameFi),Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Racing Games category. This classification helps investors compare VEXT with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.
What is the market capitalization of Veloce?
Its market capitalization is ₹1766585.7350738095707000, placing the asset at rank #10029. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.
How much supply of VEXT is currently circulating?
There are 298944783.25 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.
How active is trading for Veloce today?
Over the past day, VEXT generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.
How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?
Within the last 24 hours, Veloce fluctuated between ₹0.0059088240073198746000 and ₹0.0064146236777722026000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.
