Veloce Price Today

The live Veloce (VEXT) price today is $ 0, with a 7.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current VEXT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VEXT.

Veloce currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 19,558.89, with a circulating supply of 298.94M VEXT. During the last 24 hours, VEXT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.706651, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VEXT moved +0.00% in the last hour and -4.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Veloce (VEXT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.56K$ 19.56K $ 19.56K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.63K$ 19.63K $ 19.63K Circulation Supply 298.94M 298.94M 298.94M Total Supply 300,000,000.0 300,000,000.0 300,000,000.0

