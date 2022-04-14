Veno Finance (VNO) Tokenomics
Veno is a liquid staking protocol where you can stake your CRO and receive the auto-compounding, yield-bearing receipt token LCRO. The LCRO token is designed to maximize composability. Just by owning LCRO, you automatically accrue the CRO staking yield value in your LCRO token; LCRO can thus be used freely across the Cronos DeFi ecosystem. Veno’s liquid staking token LCRO offers the most extensive, lowest cost, and most reliable method of utilizing your staked CRO.
We are a vertically integrated liquid staking protocol, maximizing the reliability and efficiency of our service; allowing us to provide a price-competitive service in the long term;
- Cost savings are achieved by leveraging our own node infrastructure and/or infrastructure of our partners
- Reliability is achieved with our enterprise-grade node set-up and deep expertise in running node infrastructure
- We also have an insurance module that will help to secure user funds in the unlikely event of a slashing penalty
We will aim to maximize the adoption and utility of our tokens across the ecosystem, and we are working with some of the largest ecosystem partners to make this happen;
- We want to maximize the liquidity of LCRO in the Cronos Ecosystem and beyond, attracting the largest amount of capital, and attaining the lowest spread, with our high reliability and low-fee promises
- LCRO is an auto-compounding yield-bearing token to maximize composability
- We can further maximize user liquidity by providing a tradeable NFT after user unstakes their CRO
Veno Finance (VNO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Veno Finance (VNO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VNO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VNO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
