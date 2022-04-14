Vera (VERA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Vera (VERA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Vera (VERA) Information Vera is the leading decentralized protocol that enables NFT sharing, renting/leasing, and financing/mortgaging. Founded in 2021, Vera's mission is simple: To build open, secure, and powerful NFT financial products that are equally available to everyone everywhere. Official Website: https://vera.financial/

Vera (VERA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 36.29K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 253.75M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 143.01K All-Time High: $ 0.681438 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00014301

Vera (VERA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Vera (VERA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VERA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VERA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

