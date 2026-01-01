Vernus Price Today

The live Vernus (VER) price today is $ 0, with a 1.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current VER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VER.

Vernus currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,787.43, with a circulating supply of 999.88M VER. During the last 24 hours, VER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VER moved -- in the last hour and -27.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Vernus (VER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.79K$ 12.79K $ 12.79K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.79K$ 12.79K $ 12.79K Circulation Supply 999.88M 999.88M 999.88M Total Supply 999,879,712.755127 999,879,712.755127 999,879,712.755127

The current Market Cap of Vernus is $ 12.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VER is 999.88M, with a total supply of 999879712.755127. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.79K.