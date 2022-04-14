Vertcoin (VTC) Tokenomics

Vertcoin (VTC) Information

Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2014 to make mining accessible and easy to everyone. It allows for GPU mining and gaming simultaneously. Even from your home computer.

Vertcoin is not funded nor controlled by any entity, it is simply an ASIC resistant P2P variant of Bitcoin that takes on the same maximum low coin supply as Litecoin (84,000,000).

Official Website:
https://vertcoin.io
Whitepaper:
https://vertcoin.io/what-is-vertcoin/

Vertcoin (VTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Vertcoin (VTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 4.76M
Total Supply:
$ 72.61M
Circulating Supply:
$ 72.60M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 4.76M
All-Time High:
$ 9.8
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00634731
Current Price:
$ 0.06558
Vertcoin (VTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Vertcoin (VTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of VTC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many VTC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand VTC's tokenomics, explore VTC token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.