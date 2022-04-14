Veterans for the Cause (VETS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Veterans for the Cause (VETS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Vets for the Cause (VETS) is a Solana-based token designed to support military veterans through blockchain-enabled charitable giving. A 4% transfer fee is applied to all transactions; proceeds are allocated to community programs, outreach efforts, and nonprofit donations. VETS serves as a transparent and utility-driven mechanism for delivering meaningful, long-term support to veteran-focused initiatives. Official Website: https://vetsforthecause.com

Veterans for the Cause (VETS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Veterans for the Cause (VETS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.81M $ 4.81M $ 4.81M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.81M $ 4.81M $ 4.81M All-Time High: $ 0.073523 $ 0.073523 $ 0.073523 All-Time Low: $ 0.04060308 $ 0.04060308 $ 0.04060308 Current Price: $ 0.04806168 $ 0.04806168 $ 0.04806168 Learn more about Veterans for the Cause (VETS) price

Veterans for the Cause (VETS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Veterans for the Cause (VETS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VETS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VETS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VETS's tokenomics, explore VETS token's live price!

