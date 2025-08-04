Vies Token Price (VIES)
Vies Token (VIES) is currently trading at 0.00589964 USD with a market cap of $ 4.75M USD. VIES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the VIES to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VIES price information.
During today, the price change of Vies Token to USD was $ +0.00082261.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vies Token to USD was $ +0.0136053397.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vies Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vies Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00082261
|+16.20%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0136053397
|+230.61%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Vies Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.70%
+16.20%
-29.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
VIES is a next-gen crypto ecosystem built to empower individuals through real blockchain utility. With staking, users earn passive rewards; vaults offer optimized yield strategies; airdrops reward community loyalty; and our launchpad supports emerging Web3 projects, with a smoothing user interface, transparent and safe transactions. From everyday people to the decentralized future — Vies bridges lives with blockchain.
Understanding the tokenomics of Vies Token (VIES) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VIES token's extensive tokenomics now!
