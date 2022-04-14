VIKITA (VIKITA) Tokenomics
VIKITA is not just a cryptocurrency; it's a whole meme experience that makes every investment fun and engaging. With this token, you not only get the chance to participate in cryptocurrency games but also become part of a global meme community.
Upcoming Game: Vikita Metaversia
In addition to its vibrant community and interactive elements, VIKITA will introduce an exciting new game, Vikita Metaversia. This game will be integrated into the VIKITA ecosystem and promises to offer:
Immersive Gameplay: Dive into a rich, interactive world where meme culture and cryptocurrency come together in innovative ways. Unique Challenges and Rewards: Engage in fun challenges and quests, earning rewards that enhance your experience and status within the VIKITA community. Community Interaction: Collaborate with other players, participate in global events, and contribute to the evolution of the game's universe. Exclusive Features: Unlock special in-game content and bonuses that are available only to token holders, making your participation even more rewarding. With Vikita Metaversia, VIKITA aims to create a dynamic and entertaining environment that enhances both the gaming and investing experiences for its users.
Understanding the tokenomics of VIKITA (VIKITA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VIKITA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VIKITA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
VIKITA Price Prediction
Disclaimer
