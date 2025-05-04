Virus Protocol Price (VIRUS)
The live price of Virus Protocol (VIRUS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 11.03K USD. VIRUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Virus Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Virus Protocol price change within the day is -1.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 998.37M USD
During today, the price change of Virus Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Virus Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Virus Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Virus Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.57%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+13.55%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-11.15%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Virus Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.21%
-1.57%
-4.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The first ever decentralized and democratically controlled/trained AI platform. Virus Protocol is a living experiment in adaptive intelligence, shaped and refined by the collective input of its community. This Protocol introduces an evolving AI entity merging the adaptability of viral "virus" evolution alongside the power of collaborative intelligence. An ever-evolving "virus" grows with each contribution. Every user is a researcher, and every input is a step forward in creating an intelligent, decentralized agent producing not only an adaptive model but a shared vision of decentralized intelligence. Key Features: Community-Driven Evolution: Virus Protocol adapts to inputs from its community, evolving its characteristics and capabilities over time. AI Meets Blockchain: Leveraging Solana’s speed and efficiency, the token integrates AI to create a dynamic, evolving entity. Visual Representation: Each iteration of the $virus is paired with a unique visual component, symbolizing its growth and transformation. Virus Protocol blurs the line between creator and creation. You’re not just a participant—you’re part of the evolution.
