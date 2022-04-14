ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The live VitaStem price today is 0.064629 USD.VITASTEM market cap is 210,509 USD. Track real-time VITASTEM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live VitaStem price today is 0.064629 USD.VITASTEM market cap is 210,509 USD. Track real-time VITASTEM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About VITASTEM

VITASTEM Price Info

What is VITASTEM

VITASTEM Official Website

VITASTEM Tokenomics

VITASTEM Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

VitaStem Logo

VitaStem Price (VITASTEM)

Unlisted

1 VITASTEM to USD Live Price:

$0.064626
$0.064626$0.064626
-2.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
VitaStem (VITASTEM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:24:18 (UTC+8)

VitaStem Price Today

The live VitaStem (VITASTEM) price today is $ 0.064629, with a 4.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current VITASTEM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.064629 per VITASTEM.

VitaStem currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 210,509, with a circulating supply of 3.19M VITASTEM. During the last 24 hours, VITASTEM traded between $ 0.064767 (low) and $ 0.068516 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.5982, while the all-time low was $ 0.04618769.

In short-term performance, VITASTEM moved -2.60% in the last hour and +0.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

VitaStem (VITASTEM) Market Information

$ 210.51K
$ 210.51K$ 210.51K

--
----

$ 659.53K
$ 659.53K$ 659.53K

3.19M
3.19M 3.19M

10,000,000.0
10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of VitaStem is $ 210.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VITASTEM is 3.19M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 659.53K.

VitaStem Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.064767
$ 0.064767$ 0.064767
24H Low
$ 0.068516
$ 0.068516$ 0.068516
24H High

$ 0.064767
$ 0.064767$ 0.064767

$ 0.068516
$ 0.068516$ 0.068516

$ 0.5982
$ 0.5982$ 0.5982

$ 0.04618769
$ 0.04618769$ 0.04618769

-2.60%

-4.46%

+0.55%

+0.55%

VitaStem (VITASTEM) Price History USD

During today, the price change of VitaStem to USD was $ -0.0030233674336511.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VitaStem to USD was $ -0.0227494855.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VitaStem to USD was $ -0.0446478524.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VitaStem to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0030233674336511-4.46%
30 Days$ -0.0227494855-35.20%
60 Days$ -0.0446478524-69.08%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for VitaStem

VitaStem (VITASTEM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of VITASTEM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
VitaStem (VITASTEM) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of VitaStem could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price VitaStem will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for VITASTEM price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking VitaStem Price Prediction.

What is VitaStem (VITASTEM)

VitaSTEM — The first AI-enabled longevity project and inaugural IP-Token launched by Aubrai, VitaDAO’s decentralized scientific agent. After six months of deep research on public and proprietary single-cell RNA-seq and multi-omics datasets, our scientific research team analyzed more than 850,000 human hematopoietic stem cell transcriptomes from donors aged 23–91 (both male and female). This effort uncovered 100+ high-potential rejuvenation target genes and revealed critical drivers of decline such as RhoA hyperactivation, CD38 upregulation, and CCR9 downregulation. Rather than treating HSC aging as a single defect, Aubrai recognized it as convergent damage across interconnected systems, generating a comprehensive multi-modal, five-phase rejuvenation protocol targeting transcriptional stress, metabolic dysfunction, and epigenetic drift in parallel. The agent shortlisted target genes using insights from thousands of peer-reviewed publications and private data and also optimized experimental protocols to guide in vitro and upcoming pre-clinical testing. For the first time, human researchers and AI Agents collaborate as co-scientists in the creation of pioneering scientific IP.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

VitaStem (VITASTEM) Resource

Official Website

About VitaStem

What is VitaStem's current price?

VitaStem trades at ₹5.80866793515022014000, reflecting a price movement of -4.46% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of VITASTEM?

With a market cap of ₹18919941.17749830094000, VITASTEM is ranked #5824 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does VitaStem generate daily?

It recorded ₹-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of VITASTEM?

There are 3191801.9313745634 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

VitaStem fluctuated between ₹5.82107097674224122000 and ₹6.15802027332548056000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does VitaStem compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₹53.764488988021812000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence VITASTEM?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Base Ecosystem,Decentralized Science (DeSci),Clanker Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does VITASTEM behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About VitaStem

How much will 1 VitaStem be worth in 2030?
If VitaStem were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential VitaStem prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:24:18 (UTC+8)

VitaStem (VITASTEM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about VitaStem

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Pippin

Pippin

PIPPIN

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

CodexField

CodexField

CODEX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.7035
$5.7035$5.7035

+7,504.66%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.526
$2.526$2.526

+152.60%

ForTON

ForTON

FRT

$120.15
$120.15$120.15

+71.64%

OOOO

OOOO

OOOO

$0.03152
$0.03152$0.03152

+8.13%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.7035
$5.7035$5.7035

+7,504.66%

SQUADBOOM

SQUADBOOM

SBM

$0.0000000000000000002129
$0.0000000000000000002129$0.0000000000000000002129

+183.86%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.526
$2.526$2.526

+152.60%

REWARDS ON PROJECT

REWARDS ON PROJECT

RWD

$0.0000000000000001979
$0.0000000000000001979$0.0000000000000001979

+147.37%

Agusto

Agusto

AGUSTO

$0.00001130
$0.00001130$0.00001130

+58.70%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.