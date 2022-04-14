VitaStem Price Today

The live VitaStem (VITASTEM) price today is $ 0.064629, with a 4.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current VITASTEM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.064629 per VITASTEM.

VitaStem currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 210,509, with a circulating supply of 3.19M VITASTEM. During the last 24 hours, VITASTEM traded between $ 0.064767 (low) and $ 0.068516 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.5982, while the all-time low was $ 0.04618769.

In short-term performance, VITASTEM moved -2.60% in the last hour and +0.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

VitaStem (VITASTEM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 210.51K$ 210.51K $ 210.51K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 659.53K$ 659.53K $ 659.53K Circulation Supply 3.19M 3.19M 3.19M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

