VNST is a stablecoin backed by the Basket of Stablecoins (BoS), ensuring its reserve, not tethered to any fiat currency. This independence adds reliability to the value of VNST, free from fluctuations tied to fiat currencies. VNST aims to provide a secure, reliable solution, offering diverse choices, convenience, and expanding applications for users in the Web3 industry in Vietnam and globally.
Understanding the tokenomics of VNST Stablecoin (VNST) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VNST tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VNST tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
