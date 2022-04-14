Vu Price Today

The live Vu (VU) price today is $ 0.00032847, with a 0.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current VU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00032847 per VU.

Vu currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 147,811, with a circulating supply of 450.00M VU. During the last 24 hours, VU traded between $ 0.00032808 (low) and $ 0.00033057 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00217398, while the all-time low was $ 0.00031588.

In short-term performance, VU moved -- in the last hour and -0.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Vu (VU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 147.81K$ 147.81K $ 147.81K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 328.47K$ 328.47K $ 328.47K Circulation Supply 450.00M 450.00M 450.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

