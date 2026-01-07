Vu (VU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Vu (VU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Cap: $ 165.38K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 450.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 367.51K
All-Time High: $ 0.00217398
All-Time Low: $ 0.00031588
Current Price: $ 0.00036751

Vu (VU) Information Vu is a decentralized infrastructure for censorship-resistant journalism and truth discovery. It allows anonymous users to submit news and media, which is validated by a community-governed DAO using on-chain voting and zk-proofs. Once approved, stories are distributed across decentralized and centralized channels like X, Telegram, and IPFS. Vu aims to restore access to unfiltered, verifiable information without relying on centralized gatekeepers. Official Website: https://readvu.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.readvu.com/Whitepaper.pdf

Vu (VU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Vu (VU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VU's tokenomics, explore VU token's live price!

