WagyuSwap (WAG) Information WagyuSwap: The First DEX on the fastest blockchain Velas. The finest cut of decentralized trading platforms will serve a nascent ecosystem that is already buzzing with dozens of new projects. With this explosion of development activity on the fastest blockchain around built with Solana's own code, crypto enthusiasts and investors who want to get an early footing to explore the riches of this world have a limited scope of options to do so. Official Website: https://www.wagyuswap.app/ Buy WAG Now!

WagyuSwap (WAG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WagyuSwap (WAG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.96K $ 5.96K $ 5.96K Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 46.78M $ 46.78M $ 46.78M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 63.71K $ 63.71K $ 63.71K All-Time High: $ 2.94 $ 2.94 $ 2.94 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00012742 $ 0.00012742 $ 0.00012742 Learn more about WagyuSwap (WAG) price

WagyuSwap (WAG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WagyuSwap (WAG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WAG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WAG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WAG's tokenomics, explore WAG token's live price!

WAG Price Prediction Want to know where WAG might be heading? Our WAG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See WAG token's Price Prediction now!

