Wall Street Shiba (STIBA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wall Street Shiba (STIBA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wall Street Shiba (STIBA) Information Wall Street Shiba ($STIBA) is an ERC-20 meme coin on Ethereum with a 1 billion token supply, inspired by Wall Street’s financial ethos and Shiba Inu culture. It aims to blend meme-driven community engagement with AI and DeFi concepts, offering speculative trading on Uniswap V2. Liquidity is locked for one month, and ownership is renounced. The project engages users via its website, telegram , and Twitter, with KOL partnerships and meme contests. Official Website: https://stiba.live/ Buy STIBA Now!

Wall Street Shiba (STIBA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wall Street Shiba (STIBA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.73M $ 12.73M $ 12.73M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.73M $ 12.73M $ 12.73M All-Time High: $ 0.01904074 $ 0.01904074 $ 0.01904074 All-Time Low: $ 0.00341349 $ 0.00341349 $ 0.00341349 Current Price: $ 0.01362854 $ 0.01362854 $ 0.01362854 Learn more about Wall Street Shiba (STIBA) price

Wall Street Shiba (STIBA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wall Street Shiba (STIBA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STIBA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STIBA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STIBA's tokenomics, explore STIBA token's live price!

STIBA Price Prediction Want to know where STIBA might be heading? Our STIBA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

