Wall Street Shiba ($STIBA) is an ERC-20 meme coin on Ethereum with a 1 billion token supply, inspired by Wall Street’s financial ethos and Shiba Inu culture. It aims to blend meme-driven community engagement with AI and DeFi concepts, offering speculative trading on Uniswap V2. Liquidity is locked for one month, and ownership is renounced. The project engages users via its website, telegram , and Twitter, with KOL partnerships and meme contests.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wall Street Shiba (STIBA) How much is Wall Street Shiba (STIBA) worth today? The live STIBA price in USD is 0.00785579 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current STIBA to USD price? $ 0.00785579 . Check out The current price of STIBA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Wall Street Shiba? The market cap for STIBA is $ 7.36M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of STIBA? The circulating supply of STIBA is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of STIBA? STIBA achieved an ATH price of 0.01904074 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of STIBA? STIBA saw an ATL price of 0.00341349 USD . What is the trading volume of STIBA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for STIBA is -- USD . Will STIBA go higher this year? STIBA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out STIBA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

