WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WallStreetBets DApp (WSB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) Information The WSB movement for financial democracy started on Reddit and became a global phenomenon. This is why (we, the apes) created a Decentralized Application to give our community a tool to voice their opinions as retail investors. Official Website: https://www.wsbdapp.com/ Buy WSB Now!

WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WallStreetBets DApp (WSB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 225.67K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 225.67K All-Time High: $ 0.224723 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00022567

WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WSB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WSB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

