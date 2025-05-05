Wally Price (WALLY)
The live price of Wally (WALLY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 56.98K USD. WALLY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wally Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Wally price change within the day is -13.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.94M USD
During today, the price change of Wally to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wally to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wally to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wally to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-13.17%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+39.44%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-17.82%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wally: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
-13.17%
-14.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We are Team Wally, and since November 1st, we've been tirelessly building Wally as CTO, day and night! Our vision is ambitious, and we are determined to achieve it without compromise. One of our primary goals is to establish an investment pool for our holders. This pool will directly support the Pnut Farm—a vibrant and nurturing home where Wally and his animal friends thrive. The funds raised will ensure the well-being of these animals, providing them with proper care and nourishment. Beyond this, we are committed to significant marketing initiatives and creating an enchanting and impactful social media presence. Our journey is just beginning, and we can’t wait to bring these dreams to life with your support!
