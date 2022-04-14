Watermelon (WAT) Tokenomics
Watermelon (WAT) Information
What is WAT?
WAT is a token called Watermelon Coin. It is based on the SPL-Token protocol of Solana. On watcoin.farm, you can "plant watermelons" to mint WAT. Once you acquire WAT, you can play various mini-games on watcoin.farm to earn more WAT. The WAT you own can also be traded in the DEX (decentralized exchange) market.
WAT's Address
8nZZoqBYy13LcMiso4ZdNLRK8BpymJAbyfVdZ1RcEBAq
Total Supply of WAT?
10,000,000,000
Total Number of Planting and Harvesting?
1,000,000
How Many Coins Can Be Earned Per Planting and Harvesting?
10,000
Team's Reserved?
0
Fairness and Transparency?
We will fully disclose all planting and harvesting data, including the time and quantity used for planting and harvesting. Additionally, detailed records can be viewed on the Solana blockchain.
What is WAT used for?
Firstly, WAT is supported by a large community and a professional technical team. Not only can it be freely traded on decentralized exchanges, but it can also be used to play a variety of games officially developed by the technical team. One such game is "Rock Paper Scissors," where two players compete in the game, and the winner earns the WAT staked by the loser. The another game is called "SOL Price Challenge", which is very simple, just predict whether the price of SOL will rise or fall within a specific time, and you can win WAT. The technical team will continually launch new, interesting, and fair competitive games for everyone to win more WAT.
Watermelon (WAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Watermelon (WAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Watermelon (WAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Watermelon (WAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand WAT's tokenomics, explore WAT token's live price!
WAT Price Prediction
Want to know where WAT might be heading? Our WAT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.