WaultSwap Price (WEX)
The live price of WaultSwap (WEX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 56.56K USD. WEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WaultSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- WaultSwap price change within the day is -0.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.52B USD
Get real-time price updates of the WEX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WEX price information.
During today, the price change of WaultSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WaultSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WaultSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WaultSwap to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-2.02%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-5.72%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of WaultSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-0.10%
-2.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WaultSwap is decentralised AMM exchange on Binance Smart chain with additional features where people can earn yield.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WEX to VND
₫--
|1 WEX to AUD
A$--
|1 WEX to GBP
￡--
|1 WEX to EUR
€--
|1 WEX to USD
$--
|1 WEX to MYR
RM--
|1 WEX to TRY
₺--
|1 WEX to JPY
¥--
|1 WEX to RUB
₽--
|1 WEX to INR
₹--
|1 WEX to IDR
Rp--
|1 WEX to KRW
₩--
|1 WEX to PHP
₱--
|1 WEX to EGP
￡E.--
|1 WEX to BRL
R$--
|1 WEX to CAD
C$--
|1 WEX to BDT
৳--
|1 WEX to NGN
₦--
|1 WEX to UAH
₴--
|1 WEX to VES
Bs--
|1 WEX to PKR
Rs--
|1 WEX to KZT
₸--
|1 WEX to THB
฿--
|1 WEX to TWD
NT$--
|1 WEX to AED
د.إ--
|1 WEX to CHF
Fr--
|1 WEX to HKD
HK$--
|1 WEX to MAD
.د.م--
|1 WEX to MXN
$--