WaveSwap v2 is a private DEX on Solana with bridges to ZCash & Starknet, built for the Zypherpunk Hackathon at WaveTek Labs. Glow Studio first introduced WaveSwap v1 as the world’s first vibe-coded app using NoahAI live on PumpFun.

Now v2 evolves into Solana’s privacy-preserving DeFi layer, connecting to the most in-demand quantum resistant chains. Led by founder Rahim, long-time Solana ecosystem builder and engineered by an encryption expert from the Arcium fellowship.

$WAVE powers staking and future app integrations across WaveTek. Stakers earn $WEALTH, creating a flywheel between privacy infra, user incentives, creator-driven liquidity, and RWAs.

Stake $WAVE → Earn $WEALTH → Secure the Bag.

Private. Secure. Fast. On Solana.