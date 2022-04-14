ExchangeDEX+
The live Wave Swap price today is 0 USD.WAVE market cap is 263,236 USD. Track real-time WAVE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Wave Swap Price (WAVE)

1 WAVE to USD Live Price:

$0.000263
$0.000263$0.000263
-16.60%1D
USD
Wave Swap (WAVE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:34:11 (UTC+8)

Wave Swap Price Today

The live Wave Swap (WAVE) price today is --, with a 16.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAVE to USD conversion rate is -- per WAVE.

Wave Swap currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 263,236, with a circulating supply of 999.43M WAVE. During the last 24 hours, WAVE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00397888, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WAVE moved +2.11% in the last hour and -50.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Wave Swap (WAVE) Market Information

$ 263.24K
$ 263.24K$ 263.24K

--
----

$ 263.24K
$ 263.24K$ 263.24K

999.43M
999.43M 999.43M

999,430,317.409345
999,430,317.409345 999,430,317.409345

The current Market Cap of Wave Swap is $ 263.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAVE is 999.43M, with a total supply of 999430317.409345. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 263.24K.

Wave Swap Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00397888
$ 0.00397888$ 0.00397888

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+2.11%

-16.61%

-50.25%

-50.25%

Wave Swap (WAVE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Wave Swap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wave Swap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wave Swap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wave Swap to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-16.61%
30 Days$ 0-92.15%
60 Days$ 0+67.98%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Wave Swap

Wave Swap (WAVE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WAVE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Wave Swap (WAVE) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Wave Swap could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is Wave Swap (WAVE)

WaveSwap v2 is a private DEX on Solana with bridges to ZCash & Starknet, built for the Zypherpunk Hackathon at WaveTek Labs. Glow Studio first introduced WaveSwap v1 as the world’s first vibe-coded app using NoahAI live on PumpFun.

Now v2 evolves into Solana’s privacy-preserving DeFi layer, connecting to the most in-demand quantum resistant chains. Led by founder Rahim, long-time Solana ecosystem builder and engineered by an encryption expert from the Arcium fellowship.

$WAVE powers staking and future app integrations across WaveTek. Stakers earn $WEALTH, creating a flywheel between privacy infra, user incentives, creator-driven liquidity, and RWAs.

Stake $WAVE → Earn $WEALTH → Secure the Bag.

Private. Secure. Fast. On Solana.

About Wave Swap

What is the live price of Wave Swap?

The current valuation sits at ₹0.02363768176594514000, showing a price movement of -16.61% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect WAVE?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Wave Swap's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of ₹23658892.76555260408000, Wave Swap stands at rank #5505, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

WAVE recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is WAVE today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between ₹0.0227649749600617662000 and ₹0.0288577447201888424000, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Wave Swap?

Factors include circulating supply (999430317.409345 tokens), adoption trends within Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wave Swap

How much will 1 Wave Swap be worth in 2030?
If Wave Swap were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Wave Swap prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:34:11 (UTC+8)

Wave Swap (WAVE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about Wave Swap

