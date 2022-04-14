WAYGU CASH (WAYGU) Tokenomics
Waygu Cash is not just another memecoin — it is a cultural and financial movement rooted in strength, honor, and conviction. Built on the Solana blockchain, Waygu represents a bold stand against the blandness of mainstream narratives, particularly the rise of plant-based ideology. With a name that evokes premium quality and a community driven by purpose, it sets its sights on flipping the $25 billion vegan market in true on-chain fashion. There are no shortcuts here — only loyalty, memes, and momentum. Backed by experienced developers and a fast-growing army of supporters, Waygu Cash is engineered for serious upside while never taking itself too seriously. It’s about fun, finance, and flipping the script — one block at a time.
Understanding the tokenomics of WAYGU CASH (WAYGU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WAYGU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WAYGU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
