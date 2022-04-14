We Love Legs (LEGS) Tokenomics
We Love Legs is a tongue-in-cheek meme token on Solana built purely for degen fun and ironic appreciation of legendary crypto meme culture. There’s no utility—only vibes, laughter, and community jokes. Launched via Pump.fun, it was fair-launched, 100% distributed to the public. Now tradable on Jupiter, it brings together meme lovers in a collective laugh. Symbolic, lighthearted, and entirely community-led, We Love Legs embraces the absurdity of crypto meme culture.
Understanding the tokenomics of We Love Legs (LEGS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LEGS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LEGS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
