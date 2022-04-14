Web3 Whales (W3W) Information

What Do You Meme is a project created by Youtuber Fomotion. The goal of the project is to colletivelly invest in crypto launchpads like Seedify, Enjinstarter Dao Maker and many more. For 1 single person it could be really hard to get a good and profitable tier in a good launchpad. But with an entire community, it's way more easy. What Do You Meme has a small buy and sell tax which will be used for this. On our Dapp people can not only buy/sell our token, use the DAO voting system to decide the move we will make, bt also stake their $WDYM tokens. Based on the amount and the period a user stakes the token, he/she can claim their share of these launchpad profits.