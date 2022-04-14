WHISP (WHISP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WHISP (WHISP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WHISP (WHISP) Information Web3 agents orchestration protocol that selects the most suitable agent for any given task and dynamically picks the best option from multiple agents in real-time, ensuring seamless and efficient execution of crypto operations. We see AI agents as the future of web3. Whispers is an open protocol that lets developers build, orchestrate, and embed AI agents making blockchain accessible for everyone. Official Website: https://whsprs.ai/ Whitepaper: https://whsprs.ai/docs Buy WHISP Now!

Market Cap: $ 268.02K
Total Supply: $ 999.73M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.73M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 268.02K
All-Time High: $ 0.03690163
All-Time Low: $ 0.00022168
Current Price: $ 0.00026739

WHISP (WHISP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WHISP (WHISP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WHISP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WHISP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WHISP's tokenomics, explore WHISP token's live price!

