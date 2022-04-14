Whispers Of Decay ($DCAY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Whispers Of Decay ($DCAY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Whispers Of Decay ($DCAY) Information Whispers of Decay, a play-to-earn crypto game that combines psycological horror theme gameplay with blockchain rewards. Earn $DCAY as you battle enemies, explore diverse maps, and uncover captivating quests. Experience the thrill of endless adventures, metaverse exploration, and epic narratives. A psychological action-adventure game where magic and technology collide in an epic struggle for survival. Explore vast, diverse environments filled with hidden mysteries, powerful enemies, and ancient secrets. Official Website: https://www.dcay.info Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Yv2JwKb_3HwkS-8zPDqKb-UGqSHMVeBj/view Buy $DCAY Now!

Whispers Of Decay ($DCAY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Whispers Of Decay ($DCAY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 61.50K $ 61.50K $ 61.50K Total Supply: $ 76.00M $ 76.00M $ 76.00M Circulating Supply: $ 56.87M $ 56.87M $ 56.87M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 82.19K $ 82.19K $ 82.19K All-Time High: $ 0.01317514 $ 0.01317514 $ 0.01317514 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0010814 $ 0.0010814 $ 0.0010814 Learn more about Whispers Of Decay ($DCAY) price

Whispers Of Decay ($DCAY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Whispers Of Decay ($DCAY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $DCAY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $DCAY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $DCAY's tokenomics, explore $DCAY token's live price!

