WIDI (WIDI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WIDI (WIDI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WIDI (WIDI) Information Backed by the Solana Foundation with first of its kind tools & apps (Overlimit Grantee). The first and only mobile-native AI-powered App on Solana. WIDI App lets you auto-copy top traders without hunting for wallets and tap into AI-powered pre-trade analysis. Trading Leaders set their rules and earn fees every time someone copy their trades. The governance token $WIDI unlocks app perks and Hedge Fund access. Official Website: https://widit.fun Buy WIDI Now!

WIDI (WIDI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WIDI (WIDI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.21M $ 2.21M $ 2.21M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.21M $ 2.21M $ 2.21M All-Time High: $ 0.00475464 $ 0.00475464 $ 0.00475464 All-Time Low: $ 0.00141021 $ 0.00141021 $ 0.00141021 Current Price: $ 0.0022134 $ 0.0022134 $ 0.0022134 Learn more about WIDI (WIDI) price

WIDI (WIDI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WIDI (WIDI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WIDI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WIDI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WIDI's tokenomics, explore WIDI token's live price!

WIDI Price Prediction Want to know where WIDI might be heading? Our WIDI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See WIDI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!