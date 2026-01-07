Wiener Doge ($WIENER) is a scarce digital asset and store of value on the Solana blockchain. The project combines humor with transparency and long-term community engagement. With a fixed total supply of 1,000,000 tokens, $WIENER employs principles of scarcity to encourage sustainable growth. Created by Liam Murphy, a crypto fraud-fighting lawyer, the project promotes accountability and trust within the meme economy. The majority of tokens are held by the founder and will not be sold during the lifetime of his dachshund, Stellaluna, the project’s mascot. Holders can stake their tokens for 12% annual rewards and participate in the Wiener Doge Pack, an active Telegram community of over 10,000 members.