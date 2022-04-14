Wiener Doge on Solana Price Today

The live Wiener Doge on Solana (WIENER) price today is $ 1.45, with a 1.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current WIENER to USD conversion rate is $ 1.45 per WIENER.

Wiener Doge on Solana currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,450,757, with a circulating supply of 999.30K WIENER. During the last 24 hours, WIENER traded between $ 1.44 (low) and $ 1.49 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.11, while the all-time low was $ 1.39.

In short-term performance, WIENER moved +0.35% in the last hour and -0.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Wiener Doge on Solana (WIENER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.45M$ 1.45M $ 1.45M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.45M$ 1.45M $ 1.45M Circulation Supply 999.30K 999.30K 999.30K Total Supply 999,303.934173 999,303.934173 999,303.934173

The current Market Cap of Wiener Doge on Solana is $ 1.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WIENER is 999.30K, with a total supply of 999303.934173. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.45M.