Winnie the Poodle Price (WINNIE)
The live price of Winnie the Poodle (WINNIE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 31.53K USD. WINNIE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Winnie the Poodle Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Winnie the Poodle price change within the day is +0.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
During today, the price change of Winnie the Poodle to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Winnie the Poodle to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Winnie the Poodle to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Winnie the Poodle to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.54%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-98.78%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-99.20%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Winnie the Poodle: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.50%
+0.54%
-14.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Winnie the Poodle is a charity-driven fantoken built on the Solana blockchain with the purpose of enhancing animal welfare, particularly focusing on dogs in shelters. Inspired by a real-life poodle named Winnie, this project financially aids the Joey’s Friends foundation, a well-regarded animal welfare group. By using $WINNIE tokens, supporters contribute directly to initiatives like rescuing, housing, and providing medical care for animals in need. This creates a seamless integration of digital assets with a mission to drive positive, tangible change for vulnerable dogs.
