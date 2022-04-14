Winnie the Poodle (WINNIE) Tokenomics

Winnie the Poodle (WINNIE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Winnie the Poodle (WINNIE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Winnie the Poodle (WINNIE) Information

Winnie the Poodle is a charity-driven fantoken built on the Solana blockchain with the purpose of enhancing animal welfare, particularly focusing on dogs in shelters. Inspired by a real-life poodle named Winnie, this project financially aids the Joey’s Friends foundation, a well-regarded animal welfare group. By using $WINNIE tokens, supporters contribute directly to initiatives like rescuing, housing, and providing medical care for animals in need. This creates a seamless integration of digital assets with a mission to drive positive, tangible change for vulnerable dogs.

Official Website:
https://winniethepoodle.dog/

Winnie the Poodle (WINNIE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Winnie the Poodle (WINNIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 35.19K
Total Supply:
$ 1000.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 1000.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 35.19K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01291401
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Winnie the Poodle (WINNIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Winnie the Poodle (WINNIE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of WINNIE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many WINNIE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

