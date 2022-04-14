Discover key insights into Winter Arc (WINTER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Winter Arc (WINTER) Information

Winter arc is a based on an emerging trend all over social media platforms.

Winter arc stand for developing yourself to be a better person in the winter months of the years.

Its not just a coin. Its a movement

We aim to make on chain users better people, we aim to get them into the gym more often, eat healthier and gain a better confidence of themselves

We decided to create winter arc for those purposes as on chain users were not on their 'winter arc' as you would say.

Winter arc will be pushed for the remainder of winter and into 2025 too